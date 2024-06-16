By Ron Jackson

One of South Africa’s most promising young fighters Roarke Knapp lost in his bid for a world title when he was knocked out in the third round by Jorge Garcia Perez from Mexico in a clash for the vacant IBO junior middleweight title at Emperors Palace near Kempton Park on Saturday night. The time was 1:05.

There was very little in it through the first round as both fighters worked for an opening.

In round two the 26-year-old Knapp (17-2-1, 12 KOs) picked up the pace and scored with a big right hand just before the bell.

Coming out slowly at the bell for round three the 27 year-old Perez (30-4, 25 KOs) took command before scoring with a big left and right combination that sent Knapp down and out for the ten count by referee Deon Dwarte.

The South African was badly hurt and took some time resting in his corner before the announcement of the verdict.

The unused judges were Patrick Mkondiwa, Tony Nyangiwe and John Shipanuka.

OTHER RESULTS

South African junior middleweight champion Shervatigh Koopman (14-0, 9 KOs) boxed his way to a ten round unanimous points win over the New York based Haitian and southpaw Wendy Toussant (15-3, 7 KOs), with scores of 98-92, 96-94 and 97-93 He won the IBO Intercontinental junior middleweight title.

Bantamweight – Charlton Malajika W pts 6 Arnel Lubisi.

Light heavyweight – Brian Thysse W ko 3 Sanele Mbatha

Strawweight – Beaven Sibanda W pts 8 Siphamandla Baleni

Heavyweight – Chris Thompson W pts 8 Juan Roos.

The tournament was presented by Golden Gloves Promotions.