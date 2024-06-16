Photo: Sumio Yamada
WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis delivered yet another spectacular performance, knocking out previously unbeaten Frank “The Ghost” Martin in the eighth round on Saturday night in Las Vegas.
“We did it once again. On to the next!” said Davis afterward. “Frank Martin was a great fighter. He put up a good four to five rounds. I was finding my range. (Martin) had a decent jab and was moving a lot and I just had to break him down as the fight went on.
“I knew he wasn’t getting back up because of the way he fell, and I knew he was gonna tire himself out, that was the whole gameplan.
“Now we go back to the drawing board and I want to fight all of them.”
It’ll be interesting to see what he ends up doing. I don’t think PBC has any more lightweights on that level; so does Tank go up to rematch Pitbull (or does Pitbull come back down) or do they play nice with another promoter or try to sign Shakur Stevenson?
That will be the million dollar question actually ten million. Promotional route it would have to be pitbull. After Shakur fights in July, he is a free agent, so possibly. My question would be does he want Loma and wouldn’t that fight be bigger then the other two? If it could get done.
The biggest fight you could make between current lightweights would probably be…… Tank – Loma??? Yeah. I think you’re right. Probably super tough to make though. I don’t know what Loma’s contract situation is but I don’t think he’s going anywhere whenever it’s up.
I’d actually be surprised if Shakur signed with PBC. Hypothetically, if he does and then fights and beats Tank… who next? I’ve already seen Bob Arum say they want to make Stevenson – Loma this year and clearly Berinchyk has no problems working with Top Rank and they’re loaded between 130 and 140 with champions and contenders.
Face of boxing.
Not really.
After the first round you realized Martin wasn’t going to win, After the 2nd round you realized Martin was gonna get KOed. Davis wasn’t respecting that power at all. Excellent
Martin won both rounds (you mentioned). No way most people felt he would be brutally Ko’d after the first 2 rounds. A comment made with the benefit of hindsight,
Tank vs Shakur should be a good match
People still thank LOMA and Shakur are good matches? Lol
Off subject, but happy Father’s Day to you guys out there.
Tremendous performance by Tank.