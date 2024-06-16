Photo: Sumio Yamada

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis delivered yet another spectacular performance, knocking out previously unbeaten Frank “The Ghost” Martin in the eighth round on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

“We did it once again. On to the next!” said Davis afterward. “Frank Martin was a great fighter. He put up a good four to five rounds. I was finding my range. (Martin) had a decent jab and was moving a lot and I just had to break him down as the fight went on.

“I knew he wasn’t getting back up because of the way he fell, and I knew he was gonna tire himself out, that was the whole gameplan.

“Now we go back to the drawing board and I want to fight all of them.”