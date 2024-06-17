June 17, 2024
Divino Espinoza in spotlight Friday

In this week’s big fight, unbeaten WBO featherweight champion Rafael “El Divino” Espinoza (24-0, 20 KOs), who recently inked a multi-fight co-promotional agreement with Top Rank, will make the first defense of his world title against WBO #2 rated countryman Sergio Chirino (22-1, 13 KOs) on Friday inside the BleauLive Theater at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

The 6’1 Espinoza is the tallest world champion in featherweight history. He earned the WBO title with a stunning upset over Robeisy Ramirez last December. Espinoza canme off the canvas to rally late and drop Ramirez in the twelfth, nearly stopping him before the final bell.

The co-feature pits unbeaten junior lightweight Andres “Savage” Cortes (21-0, 12 KOs) against Abraham “El Super” Nova (23-2, 16 KOs) in a ten-rounder. The entire card will be streamed on ESPN+.

