Chordale “The Gift” Booker (23-1, 11 KOs) made a scintillating entrance into the middleweight division on Saturday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Booker launched a fearsome head and body attack that dropped Brian “El Elegante” Chaves (14-5, 5 KOs) three times – the final one convincing referee Ricky Gonzalez to wave off the bout between rounds three and four.

“I wanted to show that Chaves didn’t belong in the ring with me,” said Booker immediately after the fight. “I’m now officially a middleweight, and I’m ready for the top 10 in the division.”

* * *

In the night’s co-feature, Angel “Set It Off” Gonzalez (14-0, 7 KOs) picked up the NABF Flyweight title, defeating Josue “Zurdo” Morales (28-14-4, 10 KOs) in a competitive 10 round bout. Scores were 98-92 and 97-93 (2x).

Also, in an emotional bout, female lightweight Kandi “Krush” Wyatt (13-6, 4 KOs) spoiled Jaime “The Hurricane” Clampitt’s farewell fight, stopping the 47-year-old hall-of-famer in the last round of their 8-round lightweight contest.