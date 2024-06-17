IBF featherweight champion Venado Lopez (30-2, 17 KOs) will put his world title on the line against Angelo Leo (24-1, 11 KOs) on Saturday, August 10, at Tingley Coliseum in Leo’s hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico. ESPN will televise.

“On August 10, I will make it abundantly clear who the king of the featherweight division is. This will be the fourth defense of my world title, and I’m preparing for a great battle against a former world champion like Angelo Leo,” Lopez said. “It will be a magical night for all the fans in New Mexico. I know he is the local fighter, but you already know what happens when I enter enemy territory. The ‘Road Warrior’ is back, and I will put all the division’s champions on notice.”

Other Bouts:

In the 10-round junior welterweight co-feature, Lindolfo Delgado (20-0, 15 KOs) and Bryan Flores (26-0-1, 15 KOs) will lock horns in an all-Mexican showdown.

Undefeated local flyweights Abraham Perez (10-0, 5 KOs) and Matthew Griego (14-0, 10 KOs) will collide in the 10-round “Duke City Civil War.”

U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. (10-0, 10 KOs) returns in an eight-round heavyweight bout against Joshua Temple (13-3, 10 KOs).

Lightweight Alan “Kid Kansas” Garcia (13-0, 10 KOs) will put his unbeaten record on the line versus Donnie Reeves (9-9, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

Junior middleweight Vito Mielnicki Jr. (18-1, 12 KOs) will make his Top Rank debut in a 10-rounder vs. TBA.

WBO #1 featherweight contender Arnold Khegai (21-1-1, 13 KOs) will see action under the Top Rank banner for the first time in a 10-round tilt against Belmar Preciado (22-7-1, 15 KOs).