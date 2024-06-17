IBF featherweight champion Venado Lopez (30-2, 17 KOs) will put his world title on the line against Angelo Leo (24-1, 11 KOs) on Saturday, August 10, at Tingley Coliseum in Leo’s hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico. ESPN will televise.
“On August 10, I will make it abundantly clear who the king of the featherweight division is. This will be the fourth defense of my world title, and I’m preparing for a great battle against a former world champion like Angelo Leo,” Lopez said. “It will be a magical night for all the fans in New Mexico. I know he is the local fighter, but you already know what happens when I enter enemy territory. The ‘Road Warrior’ is back, and I will put all the division’s champions on notice.”
Other Bouts:
- In the 10-round junior welterweight co-feature, Lindolfo Delgado (20-0, 15 KOs) and Bryan Flores (26-0-1, 15 KOs) will lock horns in an all-Mexican showdown.
- Undefeated local flyweights Abraham Perez (10-0, 5 KOs) and Matthew Griego (14-0, 10 KOs) will collide in the 10-round “Duke City Civil War.”
- U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. (10-0, 10 KOs) returns in an eight-round heavyweight bout against Joshua Temple (13-3, 10 KOs).
- Lightweight Alan “Kid Kansas” Garcia (13-0, 10 KOs) will put his unbeaten record on the line versus Donnie Reeves (9-9, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder.
- Junior middleweight Vito Mielnicki Jr. (18-1, 12 KOs) will make his Top Rank debut in a 10-rounder vs. TBA.
- WBO #1 featherweight contender Arnold Khegai (21-1-1, 13 KOs) will see action under the Top Rank banner for the first time in a 10-round tilt against Belmar Preciado (22-7-1, 15 KOs).
Good for Angelo Leo! Grinded his way back on those ProBox cards and now he’s getting a title shot. Be absolutely shocked if he wins, but let’s see.
It’s great watching a fighter for awhile at the smaller shows to get his opportunity again at the title. Go Leo!
Definitely! He lost to Fulton and worked his way back. Did what he needed to do and that is awesome.