June 17, 2024
Boxing News

Moran re-inks with All Star Boxing

Unnamed 2024 06 17t193117.183
Photo: Damon Gonzalez / All Star Boxing

Mexico City’s Antonio “Toño” Moran (30-6-1 20 KO’s has re signed an exclusive multi-year promotional agreement with Tuto Zabala Jr’s All Star Boxing, Inc earlier today. The pact comes to no surprise as the two have worked hand in hand over the past 8 years. Moran was once a Boxeo Telemundo favorite a long running series Zabala held.

“”Toño has become a member of the All Star Boxing family after so many years working together” stated Tuto Zabala Jr “I’m happy to continue this relationship with such a great kid who over the years has proven his legitimacy as a contender.”

Moran has recently had some success on the ProboxTV platform were he is a perfect 4-0. This January he beat Filipino Romero Duno(26-3) by 6th round knockout and In 2022 he won the Probox TV Last Chance Tournament picking up 3 wins against Jeffrey Torres, Michael Dutchover and lastly Knocking out Kendo Castaneda in the 10th round to claim the total prize of $50,000.

“All Star Boxing has always delivered me the best fights” Notes contender Antonio Moran “On August 3 we return again to face the best which is what I want,” closed Moran.

Moran is referring to the tough assignment he has this next August 3rd against Cuban gold medalists Andy Cruz (3-0 1 KO) in a 10 round lightweight clash for the IBF International title as part of the Crawford-Madrimov undercard from BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Venado Lopez to defend against Angelo Leo

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>