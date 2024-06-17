Mexico City’s Antonio “Toño” Moran (30-6-1 20 KO’s has re signed an exclusive multi-year promotional agreement with Tuto Zabala Jr’s All Star Boxing, Inc earlier today. The pact comes to no surprise as the two have worked hand in hand over the past 8 years. Moran was once a Boxeo Telemundo favorite a long running series Zabala held.

“”Toño has become a member of the All Star Boxing family after so many years working together” stated Tuto Zabala Jr “I’m happy to continue this relationship with such a great kid who over the years has proven his legitimacy as a contender.”

Moran has recently had some success on the ProboxTV platform were he is a perfect 4-0. This January he beat Filipino Romero Duno(26-3) by 6th round knockout and In 2022 he won the Probox TV Last Chance Tournament picking up 3 wins against Jeffrey Torres, Michael Dutchover and lastly Knocking out Kendo Castaneda in the 10th round to claim the total prize of $50,000.

“All Star Boxing has always delivered me the best fights” Notes contender Antonio Moran “On August 3 we return again to face the best which is what I want,” closed Moran.

Moran is referring to the tough assignment he has this next August 3rd against Cuban gold medalists Andy Cruz (3-0 1 KO) in a 10 round lightweight clash for the IBF International title as part of the Crawford-Madrimov undercard from BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California.