Unbeaten IBF junior welterweight champion Liam Paro says he’s the new top dog at 140lbs after a punch-perfect performance popped Subriel Matias’ Puerto Rico homecoming on Saturday night, after ripping the world title from the champion and becoming an overnight star in Australia.
“I made a promise to my mate Regan Grieve, who passed away that I would do this, and I am a man of my word,” said Paro. “To all the people that doubted me, it’s Paro time! I am the man in the 140lb division now.
“I’ve been to hell and back in my life and been through harder fights than that mentally. I have always said that I will get carried out of there if I have to, but we both go home safe to our families tonight. I have self-belief, I know the hard work I put in, I’m always the hardest worker in the room. I keep proving everyone wrong, I took the biggest test out there and came out on top.
“We knew it was going to be hard, Matias is a tremendous champion, and it was my hardest fight. Thanks to Puerto Rico, we had a great time here, we’d love to come back, and I hope I won some fans here.
“He hits hard, he’s got 20 KOs for a reason, but I’m a true warrior, I’ve got the heart of a lion and I showed that. The crowd was good, I knew it was going to be hostile coming into his backyard, I always said doing it this way was going to make it a better chapter for the book and that’s going to be a highlight. I want to thank everyone that’s stuck with me throughout the injuries and setbacks, I’ve been a road warrior, now it’s time to bring the big fights back to Queensland, let’s get them over there.
“I’ve got the target on my back, but I want everyone. I’ve had 25 tests and got 25 wins. I just took out the boogeyman, now I’m the captain, so come and get it.”
would Devin Haney come back Down Under to unify?
Paro is leagues above Kambosos, Haney is mentally scarred after the beating from Garcia and I doubt if he would beat Paro . My take on things is Devon Haney is the weakest ” 140 Champ (in recess)” out of the current lot and wouldn’t pull a crowd down under.
But a Paro versus “Pit Bull “Cruz …….Yeah man !!!
Well spoken.
Liam has always had a profile with boxing fans in Australia. Especially after his win over Brock Jarvis in 2022. Brock was being touted as the next big thing. Liam put that idea to rest.
He’s right.
Pit Bull Smokes Paro!!! Viva México
That’s what they said Matias would do mate ,and look what happened,,,, Ozzy ,Ozzy,Ozzy,Oi,Oi,Oi, !!!!
Phenomenal job, Champ! You’re now the man to beat at 140 and you did it against a destructive, vicious-punching opponent with the hostile crowd and biased referee against you. Liam Paro, you sir are a badass, and I’m glad the judges were fair in rendering the correct decision.
Well said
Kingry in 2!