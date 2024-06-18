By Gabriel F. Cordero

Sad to report to passing of former world bantamweight champion Enrique “Maravilla” Pinder in Panama City at the age of 76. He had suffered from heart problems in recent years.

In 1972, Pinder defeated Rafael Herrera by 15-round unanimous decision to win the WBA and WBC titles (this was prior to the existence of the IBF and WBO). He relinquished the belt in his first defense and retired two fights later with a record of 35-7-2, 13 KOs. RIP.