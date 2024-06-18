It was announced today that the co-main event of the August 17 Mbilli-Derevyanchenko showdown at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, will feature heavyweights Arslanbek ‘The Lion’ Makhmudov (19-1, 18 KOs) and Guido ‘The Gladiator’ Vianello (12-2-1, 10 KOs) in a ten round clash.

Arslanbek Makhmudov: “Vianello is a tough fighter, but also a very good fighter, as we saw in his last fight. This is an important step for me. I want to show that I belong to the top and to get closer to my goal, I have to prove that I’m better than this guy.”

Guido Vianello: “I’m ready to compete against the top heavyweights in the world. This is only the beginning of my journey. The fight with Arslanbek is exactly what I wanted at this point in my career, and I look forward to a great fight on August 17 in Quebec City.”

* * *

Also in action, unbeaten IBO super middleweight world champion Osleys Iglesias (11-0, 10 KOs) and unbeaten lightweight prodigy Abdullah Mason (13-0, 11 KOs) will face fighters to be named.