It was announced today that the co-main event of the August 17 Mbilli-Derevyanchenko showdown at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, will feature heavyweights Arslanbek ‘The Lion’ Makhmudov (19-1, 18 KOs) and Guido ‘The Gladiator’ Vianello (12-2-1, 10 KOs) in a ten round clash.
Arslanbek Makhmudov: “Vianello is a tough fighter, but also a very good fighter, as we saw in his last fight. This is an important step for me. I want to show that I belong to the top and to get closer to my goal, I have to prove that I’m better than this guy.”
Guido Vianello: “I’m ready to compete against the top heavyweights in the world. This is only the beginning of my journey. The fight with Arslanbek is exactly what I wanted at this point in my career, and I look forward to a great fight on August 17 in Quebec City.”
* * *
Also in action, unbeaten IBO super middleweight world champion Osleys Iglesias (11-0, 10 KOs) and unbeaten lightweight prodigy Abdullah Mason (13-0, 11 KOs) will face fighters to be named.
Excellent matchup – Makhmudov was exposed by Kabayel, but still has serious power. Can Vianello jab and go to the body before going to the right hand?
Lol there was nothing to expose. Makh has limited skills, he’s just strong.
Yeah, really nice fight. The loser of this one is probably in pretty bad shape going forward, but the winner probably goes on to another big fight.