By Boxing Bob Newman at ringside
Mexico’s Yair Gallardo patiently, but deliberately, took apart Puerto Rico’s Michael Ruiz in less than two fast-paced rounds. Ruiz had a cut left eye before the end of the first. Gallardo’s pinpoint headshots seemingly never missed as he rocked Ruiz time and time again. Referee Benjy Esteves finally rescued Ruiz at 1:18 of the second round, with Ruiz still standing but taking a hammering in the center of the ring. Gallardo moves to 8-0, 7 KOs, while Ruiz falls to 7-3, 5KOs.
Local boy Bryce Mills took on the vastly more experienced Jose Marruffo In a scheduled six round welterweight bout. In a bout that was much tougher than the final score revealed, Mills took almost as good as he got from the rugged Marruffo over the distance. The final scores were 60-54 twice and 59-55, all for Mills who moves to 16-1, 5KOs. Marruffo slides to 14-14-2, 2 KOs.
In a scheduled four round super welter scrap, Sasha Tudor made quick work of opponent Manuel Moreira in the first fight of the night on the Golden Boy show at Turning Stone Casino in Verona, NY. A right-left-right combo to the head dropped Moreira in a neutral corner for a 9-count. A follow up barrage in the opposite neutral corner prompted referee Charlie Fitch to step in a save Moreira at 1:10 of the opening stanza. Tudor goes to 1-0-1, 1 KO, while Moreira falls to 1-6.