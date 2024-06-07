By Boxing Bob Newman at ringside

In a fight that could be considered the round of the year in its entirety, Pennsylvania light heavyweight David Stevens and Buenos Aires fighter Sergio Lopez played rock’em sock’em robots for less than around has both men hammered and hurt each other on multiple occasions. At first it was Stevens who was hurt multiple times and at one point, referee Charlie Fitch had Stevens step to his left and then right to assess the fighter’s equilibrium. Both fighters had hit the canvas together twice as Stevens was hurt and essentially tackled Lopez. Then out of nowhere, on the verge of being stopped himself, Steven decked Lopez face down with a vicious combination to the head. It didn’t look as if Lopez would rise, but he did so at the count of nine. A follow-up barrage put him down again prompting Fitch to end matters at 2:13 of the opening stanza. Stevens moves to 14-1, 10 KOs. Lopez falls to 14 and 6, 10 KOs.

Mexico’s Yair Gallardo patiently, but deliberately, took apart Puerto Rico’s Michael Ruiz in less than two fast-paced rounds. Ruiz had a cut left eye before the end of the first. Gallardo’s pinpoint headshots seemingly never missed as he rocked Ruiz time and time again. Referee Benjy Esteves finally rescued Ruiz at 1:18 of the second round, with Ruiz still standing but taking a hammering in the center of the ring. Gallardo moves to 8-0, 7 KOs, while Ruiz falls to 7-3, 5KOs.

Local boy Bryce Mills took on the vastly more experienced Jose Marruffo In a scheduled six round welterweight bout. In a bout that was much tougher than the final score revealed, Mills took almost as good as he got from the rugged Marruffo over the distance. The final scores were 60-54 twice and 59-55, all for Mills who moves to 16-1, 5KOs. Marruffo slides to 14-14-2, 2 KOs.

In a scheduled four round super welter scrap, Sasha Tudor made quick work of opponent Manuel Moreira in the first fight of the night on the Golden Boy show at Turning Stone Casino in Verona, NY. A right-left-right combo to the head dropped Moreira in a neutral corner for a 9-count. A follow up barrage in the opposite neutral corner prompted referee Charlie Fitch to step in a save Moreira at 1:10 of the opening stanza. Tudor goes to 1-0-1, 1 KO, while Moreira falls to 1-6.