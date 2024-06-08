Unbeaten WBC #10, IBF #11 super welterweight Callum Walsh (11-0, 9 KOs) destroyed Carlos Ortiz (14-6, 14 KOs) in two rounds on Friday night at the Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez, CA. Walsh dropped Ortiz once in round one and twice in round two to end it. Time was 1:50.

Unbeaten flyweight Daniel “Chucky” Barrera (7-0-1, 4 KOs) outpointed Christian Robles (8-3, 3 KOs) over eight by scores of 77-75, 79-73, 77-75.