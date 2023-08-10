Former world champion Emmanuel “Manny” Rodriguez and top contender Melvin “Melo” Lopez went face to face at Thursday’s final press conference before they meet for the vacant IBF bantamweight world championship this Saturday on Showtime from The Theater at MGM National Harbor, Maryland.

Emmanuel Rodriguez: “I guarantee you I’m gonna come out with the win on Saturday, because I’m the toughest opponent he’s ever faced. I’m gonna prove I’m the best fighter in the division. This is gonna send a message to all the other champions that I’m here to stay…I feel like I can stop him between the fourth and seventh rounds.”

Melvin Lopez: “He can say whatever he wants, talk is cheap. Saturday night is where it’s all shown. He’s gonna have to back it up. I’m not gonna guarantee a knockout. I’m an animal that hunts for his prey. I’m gonna try to get him where I want and whatever happens, happens.”