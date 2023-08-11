August 10, 2023
Boxing News

Navarrete-Valdez Final Press Conference

Emanuel Navarrete Vs Oscar Valdez Pose
Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

WBO junior lightweight champion Emanuel Navarrete (37-1, 31 KOs) and former champion Oscar Valdez (31-1, 23 KOs) faced off for all-Mexican duel on Saturday night on ESPN from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Emanuel Navarrete: “We all know that this fight is raising a lot of expectations. It would be totally fraudulent if Valdez and I didn’t give 100 percent in this fight. We all know that everyone expects a war in the ring. We have all that it takes to make for a great fight.”

Oscar Valdez: “This fight means the world to me…I want to win. I want to be a world champion again. I want to show the fans a good fight. So, I am ready.”

Dominguez still unbeaten
Manny-Melo Final Press Conference

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >