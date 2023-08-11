WBO junior lightweight champion Emanuel Navarrete (37-1, 31 KOs) and former champion Oscar Valdez (31-1, 23 KOs) faced off for all-Mexican duel on Saturday night on ESPN from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Emanuel Navarrete: “We all know that this fight is raising a lot of expectations. It would be totally fraudulent if Valdez and I didn’t give 100 percent in this fight. We all know that everyone expects a war in the ring. We have all that it takes to make for a great fight.”

Oscar Valdez: “This fight means the world to me…I want to win. I want to be a world champion again. I want to show the fans a good fight. So, I am ready.”