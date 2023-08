In a clash between unbeaten flyweights, Andy Dominguez (10-0, 6 KOs) scored a six round majority decision over Mohammed Aryeetey (7-1-1, 5 KOs) on Thursday night at Sony Hall in New York City. Close fight. Scores were 58-56, 58-56, 57-57.

In the co-feature, female super flyweight Christina Cruz (5-0, 0 KOs) swept past Nancy Franco (19-18-2, 5 KOs) over eight by scores of 80-72, 79-73, 79-93.