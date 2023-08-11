Joshua-Helenius Weights from London Anthony Joshua 250 vs. Robert Helenius 149.4



Filip Hrgovic 243.1 vs. Demsey McKean 245.5



Derek Chisora 252.1 vs. Gerald Washington 237.9



Johnny Fisher 242.8 vs. Harry Armstrong 250.8



Campbell Hatton 141.8 vs. Tom Ansell 141.9

Geroge Liddard 162.3 vs. Bas Oosterweghel 164.7

Brandon Scott 131.9 vs. Louis Norman 133.9

Maiseyrose Courtney 114.4 vs. Gemma Ruegg 113.8 Venue: O2 Arena, London, England

Promoter: Matchroom

