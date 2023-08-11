August 11, 2023
Joshua-Helenius Weights from London

Anthony Joshua 250 vs. Robert Helenius 149.4

Photo: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Filip Hrgovic 243.1 vs. Demsey McKean 245.5
Photo: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Derek Chisora 252.1 vs. Gerald Washington 237.9
Photo: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Johnny Fisher 242.8 vs. Harry Armstrong 250.8
Photo: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Campbell Hatton 141.8 vs. Tom Ansell 141.9
Geroge Liddard 162.3 vs. Bas Oosterweghel 164.7
Brandon Scott 131.9 vs. Louis Norman 133.9
Maiseyrose Courtney 114.4 vs. Gemma Ruegg 113.8

Venue: O2 Arena, London, England
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN

