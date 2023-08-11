By Robert Coster

WBA regular minimumweight champion Erick “Mini Pacman” Rosa is returning to ring action after one year and eight months without lacing the gloves. On August 25 Rosa (5-0, 1 KO) will be defending his title against Venezuelan challenger Orlando Pino (14-1, 8 KOs) in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. A victory over Pino will open the door for Rosa to face WBA super champion Thamanon Niyomthing of Thailand. Rosa is part of a very select group of boxers who became a world champion with less than five pro fights.