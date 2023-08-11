August 11, 2023
Boxing News

Rosa defends WBA 105lb crown on Aug 25

By Robert Coster

WBA regular minimumweight champion Erick “Mini Pacman” Rosa is returning to ring action after one year and eight months without lacing the gloves. On August 25 Rosa (5-0, 1 KO) will be defending his title against Venezuelan challenger Orlando Pino (14-1, 8 KOs) in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. A victory over Pino will open the door for Rosa to face WBA super champion Thamanon Niyomthing of Thailand. Rosa is part of a very select group of boxers who became a world champion with less than five pro fights.

  • It’s a good idea – getting him active before the biggest fight of his life. I’m still wondering if Niyomtrong – Rosa REALLY happens.

