By Joe Koizumi

Photos: Naoki Fukuda

Why was it expected to be a competitive war? It’s because both are devastating hard-punchers prone to take punches. But it didn’t become competitive but one-sided. Japanese super light champ Homura Fujita (11-1, 9 KOs), 140, kept his belt by a quick demolition of JBC#1 Hayato Ono (12-5-2, 11 KOs), 139.75, at 2:48 of the third round in the main event of the national title twinbill on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. The aggressive champ, from round one, caught up with the still nervous and stiff challenger, and almost stunned him with solid effective overhand rights. The second saw Fujita improve his precision in landing powerful shots upstairs and downstairs to obviously hurt Ono, who wobblingly returned to his corner. Fujita, a graduate from highly ranked Waseda university and now working in a renowned enterprise, swarmed over the damaged challenger, decking to the canvas with a furious combination. Though Ono resumed fighting, Fujita battered him from all angles so furiously that the ref stepped in and waved it off.

Promoter: Misako Promotions.

