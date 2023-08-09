IBF #3 world ranked bantamweight Melvin “Melo” Lopez (29-1, 19 KOs) of Nicaragua (now based in Miami) will get his long-awaited world title opportunity versus former world champion and IBF #2 world ranked Emmanuel Rodriguez of Puerto Rico. (The number one slot is vacant). The twelve round main event will take place this Saturday at the MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Maryland. The card will be promoted by Tom Brown (TGB Promotions) and televised live on Showtime.

Lopez is riding an eight-bout win streak since his upset loss at the hands of now former world title challenger Jose Velasquez of Chile in 2019. It has been a long back getting to the world title fight but Lopez is confident is ready to become a world champion.

How was your preparation for this fight?

“I had a real good training camp and preparation. I am ready for Saturday night to get here.”

How were you able to bounce back and get back on track after your lone professional defeat?

“I took it as a learning experience. That there were still things that I needed to work on and improve. Thats exactly what I have done.”

What do you know about your opponent?

“He is a very experienced former world champion. A very high boxing skill level.”

How do you expect him to come out against you?

“I have prepared for multiple styles that he could fight but I could see him wanting to use his skills and box.”

How happy are you to be fighting on a neutral site?

“I am happy with it but I still feel and want to win in a decisive manner.”

Do you feel any pressure going into this fight?

“I do not feel any pressure at all. If anything it would be more pressure on Rodriguez. He is the former world champion and the odds are favoring him to win the fight.”

Anything you want to say in closing?

“I want to thank my manager Willam Ramirez (WRAM BOXING) who has been there with me and stayed with me during very tough times. Very greatful for all he has done and does for me. I want to thank my trainer Osmiri ‘Moro’ Fernandez, my promoter M&R Boxing Promotions (Laura Ching), Sean Gibbons, my family, all my fans in Nicaragua and fans in general.”

* * *

Melo’s manager Willam Ramirez (WRAM BOXING) added, “I am very very happy for Melvin. He really earned this world title opportunity. I am very confident he will be a world champion Saturday night.”