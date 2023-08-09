Ideta barely defeats Nakajima

By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

After a long career full of ups and downs, newly crowned 38-year-old workman Yuichi Ideta (17-16-1, 9 KOs), 153.25, very barely kept his Japanese super welter belt as he eked out a hairline split decision (96-94 twice, 94-96 against him) over interim champ Rei Nakajima (6-2, 1 KO), 154, over ten see-saw rounds on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan.

Ideta, a Yaqui Lopez stylist, annexed the national belt from Makoto Kawasaki in a grueling fight last December, but suffered a detached retina on the left optic and had to take an optical surgery with a necessary recovering interval. During his inactivity the JBC approved an interim title bout with Nakajima eventually winning the secondary belt this April. Now it’s a national unification bout. Ideta, who had experienced a notoriously losing streak in eleven bouts, really had a tough time as Nakajima swept almost all rounds in the first half. Ideta, however, kept battering the early starter with his persistent attack to see Nakajima fading down the stretch. Overcoming his early deficits on points, Ideta finally earned a split verdict and managed to retain his belt in his first defense.

Promoter: Misako Promotions.

