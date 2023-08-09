Eranosyan, Gutierrez set for WBA eliminator Super featherweight contenders Otar Eranosyan (13-0, 6 KOs) and Roger “The Kid” Gutierrez (27-4-1, 21 KOs) both made weight for their WBA eliminator fight on Wednesday night at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida. Eranosyan weighed in at 129.4 lbs, while the former world champion Gutierrez stopped the needle at 129.8 lbs. ProBox TV will stream. Espinoza: Valdez-Navarrete will be a classic war Like this: Like Loading...

