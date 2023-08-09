Two of Mexico’s most accomplished boxers, Oscar Valdez and Emanuel Navarrete, will square off in an all-Mexican super featherweight title fight on Saturday, August 12 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Valdez, is managed by veteran manager Frank Espinoza who has helmed the career of 10 world champions. “I would be surprised if this doesn’t turn out to be a fight of the year candidate,” says the knowledgeable L.A. based manager. “Their styles will combine into something very exciting. These are extremely competitive, talented and hungry fighters. Mark my words. This will be an unforgettable fight.”

Valdez (31-1, 23 KOs) is the former WBC and WBO super featherweight champion. He lost his WBC title to Shakur Stevenson in April 2022, but bounced back with a unanimous decision victory over Adam Lopez in May.

“Oscar is a smart individual and he’s made adjustments to his style which has improved his fight game,” Espinoza stated. “You’re going to see a well conditioned and an even better version of Oscar Valdez. He’s going to show you what he’s made of. Which is courage, skills, intelligence and the desire to succeed at a the top level.”

The fight between Valdez and Navarrete is being billed as a “Showdown for Mexico.” Both fighters are coming off impressive victories and are looking to cement their status as the top super featherweight in the world.

Espinoza continued, “You have to remember that the fight is personal for both fighters. Valdez and Navarrete are both from the state of Sonora, Mexico, and they have a long-standing rivalry. They’ve sparred in the past, and they have exchanged words on social media and that just adds to the tension and will make the fight even more exciting.”

Valdez is a southpaw with a high boxing IQ. He is a sharp counterpuncher with good power in both hands. Navarrete is an aggressive pressure fighter with a strong body attack. He is also a good finisher with a knockout percentage of over 83%.

Espinoza feels his fighter will win the fight based on his technical abilities. “Oscar is extremely smart inside the ring. Navarrete is a rough individual but I think Oscar will find a way to out smart him. I’m expecting a late fight stoppage or a clear unanimous decision for Oscar.”

Final message from Espinoza? “This is what we call a fan friendly fight. Kind of like Israel Vazquez vs, Rafael Marquez,” says Espinoza referring to the classic trilogy he was involved in as Vazquez’s manager. “You absolutely cannot miss this one or you might regret it.”

Ricky Rubalcava also on the card:

Undefeated super lightweight hot prospect Ricardo Rubalcava (9-0, 8 KO’s) will also be on the Valdez-Navarrete card. Rubalcava is a stablemate of Valdez. He’s a six foot power puncher looking to make an impact. Espinoza sees great potential in Rubalcava. “He’s a long rangy kid who can punch. He’s developing still but I expect a solid future for him. I’m happy we got him on such a big card. Hopefully one day he’ll be the headliner.”

The fight will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. It is sure to be a can’t-miss event for boxing fans.