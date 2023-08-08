Sad to announce that former heavyweight contender Roy Harris, from Cut and Shoot, Texas, passed away this morning at the age of 90. Harris was rated in the top 10 as a heavyweight from mid-1957 to mid-1960, and challenged Floyd Patterson for the world heavyweight title back in 1958. He also fought Sonny Liston, Henry Cooper, and many more. He finished with a record of 30-5 with 9 KOs. RIP.

