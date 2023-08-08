Sad to announce that former heavyweight contender Roy Harris, from Cut and Shoot, Texas, passed away this morning at the age of 90. Harris was rated in the top 10 as a heavyweight from mid-1957 to mid-1960, and challenged Floyd Patterson for the world heavyweight title back in 1958. He also fought Sonny Liston, Henry Cooper, and many more. He finished with a record of 30-5 with 9 KOs. RIP.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
May he rest in peace and may God comfort his family and loved ones…
I know some of his family and my wife’s family grew up with him. I trained at his gym many a time back in the day. He was legit.