This Tuesday, during the WBC weekly press conferencea, a purse bid was held for the rights to host the next mandatory bout in the super featherweight division. Matchroom Boxing was the only promotional company that participated in the purse bid, consequently, its offer of $466,666 USD, was the winner to acquire the promotional rights of O’Shaquie Foster vs. Eduardo “Rocky” Hernández.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Damn! That’s a lot of money for only one bid. Good for them. I don’t think Foster has a promoter after Probellum shutt, maybe if he wins this one Matchroom will sign him up.