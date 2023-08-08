With the situation getting sorted out in London, we are in store for a Super Saturday with DAZN, ESPN, and Showtime all delivering terrific shows.

DAZN has four heavyweight fights from London’s O2 Arena featuring former WBA/IBF/WBO unified champion Anthony Joshua (25-3, 22 KOs) against credible late sub Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius (32-4, 21 KOs), IBF #1 Filip Hrgovic (15-0, 12 KOs) vs. unbeaten Demsey McKean (22-0, 14 KOs), a collision of former world title challengers between Derek Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) and Gerald Washington (20-5-1, 13 KOs), and “The Romford Bull” Johnny Fisher (9-0, 8 KOs) against Harry Armstrong (5-1-1, o KOs).

ESPN has the must see clash between reigning WBO junior lightweight champion Emanuel Navarrete (37-1, 31 KOs) and former two-division world champion Oscar Valdez (31-1, 23 KOs) at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. On paper, this looks like an epic matchup. In that vein, Top Rank is bringing in Mexican ring legends Marco Antonio Barrera and Erik Morales for the fight week festivities.

Showtime has a nice card at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, headlined by former world champion Emmanuel “Manny” Rodriguez (21-2, 13 KOs) taking on Melvin “Melo” Lopez (29-1, 19 KOs) for the vacant IBF bantamweight title formerly held by Naoya Inoue.