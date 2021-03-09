Groupe Yvon Michel (GYM) will organize its first event in 16 months – “The Homecoming: Rivas vs. Louis 2” — Tuesday night, March 16 at Hotel Plaza Quebec in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada.

The $29.99 PPV card is headlined by a rematch featuring WBC #1 bridgerweight Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas (26-1, 18 KOs) and Sylvera “Sly” Louis (8-5, 4 KOs) in the eight-round main event. Rivas defeated Louis by four-round majority decision back in 2012.

A maximum of 120 fans for a total of 250 peoples will be allowed to attend the event. Boxers and trainers had to have quarantined for 14 days prior to the event, and they must carefully check any Covid potential symptoms during 10 days after the fights.

“It was not easy to put all the parts in place, to have our sanitary protocol accepted and to obtain all the required authorizations while Quebec City was in the worst of the Covid pandemic time and declared a red zone,” GYM president Yvon Michel said. “It has been tireless teamwork for several months and full collaboration from the participants. It is an expensive but important adventure for the relaunch of our activities and the restarting of the careers of our boxers. This gala will allow several boxers to regain hope and WBC # 1 aspirant Oscar Rivas to restart the machine for whom we have very ambitious plans this year.”

In the co-featured event, Canadian favorite Sebastian Bouchard (18-2, 8 KOs) takes on welterweight Mario Perez (20-7-5, 12 KOs) in a six-rounder. It will be the first fight for Bouchard since he was injured in the ring in November 2019.

IBF #6 middleweight Patrice Volny (25-1, 18 KOs) squares off against Janko Trotter (10-5-2) in a super middleweight clash. Volny has been appointed to box Patrick Wojcicki, IBF #3, for the mandatory position to challenge world champion Gennady Golovkin in May.

Former Canadian amateur champion and member of the Canadian National Team, Alexis Barrière, will make is long awaited pro debut when he meets Colin Sangster (2-0, 2 KOs) in a 4-round fight between Canadian heavyweight prospects.

There matches showcasing cruiserweights are also on tap on the undercard: Popular Yan “Wild Thing” Pellerin (10-1, 4 KOs) vs. Marco Parente (1-4-3) in a 6-rounder, plus a pair of 4-round fights between Francis Charbonneau (2-1, 2 KOs) vs. Alexandre Roberge (1-0, 0 KOs), and Alexander Beaule (1-0l 1 KO) vs. Nick “Big Mac” Naccarato (0-0-1).