It was quite a victory for new WBC junior lightweight champion Oscar Valdez. Not only did he beat Miguel Berchelt in a fight he wasn’t favored to win, he did it spectacularly. His knockout of Berchelt went viral prompting one of the world’s sport luminaries to comment on Valdez’s achievement. Basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson tweeted “Oscar Valdez’s knockout punch on Miguel Berchelt was one of the best I’ve ever seen, making him the new world champion!”

Now Oscar Valdez waits for his next move. We spoke about Valdez’s future with his manager Frank Espinoza. Espinoza has received praise for pairing Valdez with Trainer of the year Eddy Reynoso. The pairing resulted in a perfectly executed game plan which toppled the heavily favored Berchelt.

Congratulations To your team. It was a tremendous win for Oscar. What’s next for him?

Right now Oscar is enjoying a well-deserved rest and as time goes on, many more options are presenting themselves. We need to see where we’re at in a few weeks and then we’ll make some decisions about his career.

What kind of reaction have you been getting after Oscar’s performance?

I’ve been getting a lot of calls about Oscar, congratulating our team for the win and the fact that his performance against Berchelt went viral, has raised his profile tremendously. Many more people are familiar with Oscar Valdez now than ever before.

What does this win do for Oscar’s career?

Well, it puts him in the driver’s seat in many scenarios. He’s a big deal now. He not only showed skills and talent, he showed he has the heart and mental strength of a great fighter. And this is what separates the great fighters from the good ones. Oscar has reached another level. He showed he’s one of those performers with the ability to rise beyond everyone’s expectations.

Are there any fighters out there you’d like to single out who could be future opponents for Oscar?

Not at this point. We have some names in mind but it’s too early right now. There are many things unfolding for Oscar. We’ll see where we’re at in a month or so.

You’ve been a boxing manager for a long time. Is this the most satisfying win for you?

This is extremely satisfying because I’ve been with Oscar from the beginning of his career and to have the opportunity to see him develop into a boxing star has been quite a treat. The win was satisfying for me and for those out there who need to believe in themselves a little more. That’s why this win resonated with a lot of people. The underdog beat the baddest guy in the division and he did it in spectacular fashion. Oscar deserves all the recognition he’s getting and we’re very proud of him.

How would you like to see Oscar’s career develop?

Ideally, I’d want Oscar to eventually win another world title and to defend it multiple times. I’d like him to be proclaimed a top pound-for-pound fighter and for him to reach superstar level. He’s bilingual, charismatic and super talented. He has everything it takes to get there. The future is bright for Oscar.