March 9, 2021
Boxing News

New Ring City main event on March 18

Ring City USA, the new sports media startup that debuted its Thursday night boxing series in November 2020, announced today a change in the headliner of its March 18 event, their second of three cards during its residency in Puerto Rico.

With the previously announced Hector Tanajara unable to fight due to an illness, former super featherweight Alberto Machado, (22-2, 18 KO), will now face Angel ‘Tashiro’ Fierro, (17-1-1, 13 KOs) in a ten-round main event clash, highlighting the latest chapter of the iconic Puerto Rico vs. Mexico ring rivalry. The event emanates from the famed Alberque Olimpico (Olympic Center) in Salinas, P.R.

ShoBox Weights from Mohegan Sun
WBC #1 bridgerweight Rivas returns Mar 16

