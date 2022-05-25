The World Boxing Association (WBA) continues to make decisions moving forward in line with its intention to have only one world champion per category.

To date, the light heavyweight (Dmitry Bivol), super welterweight (Jermell Charlo), super featherweight (Roger Gutierrez), super bantamweight (Murodjon Akhmadaliev), bantamweight (Naoya Inoue) and flyweight (Artem Dalakian) categories all have a single champion. The situation of the super lightweight, whose title is vacant, was also resolved.

On the other hand, on July 10, Hiroto Kyoguchi and Esteban Bermudez will face each other in Mexico, which will leave the minimum division also with a single champion. At super flyweight, Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada will face Joshua Franco on July 16 to determine the sole champion. The fight between Leo Santa Cruz and Leigh Wood was also ordered, which will leave the featherweight division with only one champion.

The WBA will continue to advance in its plan and the Championships Committee will make the pertinent decisions to continue advancing the plan that began in August of last year.