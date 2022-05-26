Report/Photos: Bob Ryder

Otto Wallin 241.5 vs Rydell Booker 262.5

Shohjahon Ergashev 141.2 vs Luis Alberto Veron 143.4

Husam Al Mashhadi 152.4 vs Milton Banks 151

Marlon Harrington 153.4 vs Azael Cosio 153

Joseph Hicks Jr 163.4 vs Bruno Leonardo Romay 164.6

Da’velle Smith 162.2 vs Brandon Baue TBD

Ferris Dixon Jr 131.6 vs Daniel Arriaga TBD

Promoter: Salita Promotions

Venue: Ford Community & Performance Arts Center, Dearborn, Michigan

Doors: 6 PM

First Bout: 7 PM

Tickets: at Evenbrite.com and at 313-529-7604

_

