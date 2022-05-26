Report/Photos: Bob Ryder
Otto Wallin 241.5 vs Rydell Booker 262.5
Shohjahon Ergashev 141.2 vs Luis Alberto Veron 143.4
Husam Al Mashhadi 152.4 vs Milton Banks 151
Marlon Harrington 153.4 vs Azael Cosio 153
Joseph Hicks Jr 163.4 vs Bruno Leonardo Romay 164.6
Da’velle Smith 162.2 vs Brandon Baue TBD
Ferris Dixon Jr 131.6 vs Daniel Arriaga TBD
Promoter: Salita Promotions
Venue: Ford Community & Performance Arts Center, Dearborn, Michigan
Doors: 6 PM
First Bout: 7 PM
Tickets: at Evenbrite.com and at 313-529-7604
