By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with the former unified super bantamweight champ (WBA, IBF) Danny Roman as he looks to become a 2X unified champ as he faces Stephen Fulton Jr. on Saturday, June 4 at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN as part of a Premier Boxing Champions and Showtime broadcast. Roman talks about his journey into boxing, the feeling of winning his first world title in Japan, his loyalty to southern CA promoter Thompson Boxing and what to expect when he takes on Fulton for his WBC, WBO titles in this potential fight of the year and so much more in this exclusive interview.

_