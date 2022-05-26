Report/Photos: Boxing Bob Newman

Day 2 of the IBF 37th annual convention featured a wonderful luncheon boat cruise along the Long Beach harbor aboard La Espada (The Sword), as well as the always popular Meet the Champions cocktail event in the evening.

Several dozen convention attendees took part in the cruise which boarded at 11:15 a.m. and docked at 1:30 p.m. One of the more fascinating sights along the tour was a view of the HMS Queen Mary- a former British cruise liner (1936-1967) now moored in Long Beach, CA and now serving as a floating luxury hotel. Lunch included a champagne greeting, Sauteed Chicken Piccata, pan roasted potatoes, broccoli crowns, braised red cabbage chocolate cake with raspberry sauce and whipped cream.

After a little R&R fro the cruise, guests packed the Centennial Ballroom and terrace for the Night of Champions gathering. A full buffet and compliment of beverages were served. An array of champions past and present were on hand to greet and mingle with convention goers. Gathered on stage were Paul “The Ultimate” Vaden (1995 Jr. Middle), Gabriel Ruelas (1994-95 WBC Jr. Light), Rafael Ruelas (1994-95 Light), Yokasta Valle (2019 – present Female Jr. Fly), Barry Michael (1985-87 Jr. Light), Billy Dib (2011-2013 Feather), Mikey Garcia (WBO Feather, WBO Super Feather, WBC/IBF Light, IBF Super Light champion… 2013-2019), Carlos “Famoso” Hernandez (2003-04 Jr. Light) and Phillip Holiday (1995-97 Light). Not only were guests thrilled to meet and/or renew acquaintances with the champs, but the same could be said for the champs themselves- either meeting for the first time or reacquainting with their fellow champs. Tomorrow will bring the first meeting sessions, including the general session, referees seminar and voting for board seats. The evening is free for all delegates.

