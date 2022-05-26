Unbeaten WBA “regular” super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr. previewed his upcoming showdown against Kalvin Henderson before they square off in the co-main event on Showtime June 4 from The Armory in Minneapolis. Here is what Morrell (6-0, 5 KOs) had to say about training camp, June 4 and more…

On his recent training camp:

“This training camp has been special because I was in great shape coming in, and I got to work on a lot of new things with my coach Ronnie Shields. I got to spar with some new faces, and I’ll be very sharp going into this fight. My body feels good and I’m healthy. No body aches or injuries, so I’ll be ready to shine.”

On his matchup with Kalvin Henderson:

“Henderson is a very durable fighter who has never been stopped. I’m aiming to be the first person to knock him out. He’s had a lot of time to prepare for this fight, so I know he’ll be coming in great shape. He also has a lot of power, so I must be at my best defensively.”

On what a win will do for his career:

“A victory will set up a major showdown with David Benavidez or any of the top contenders or champions. It’s no secret that I’m coming for Benavidez. I know a great performance on June 4 will lead to some big-time fights, against some big-time names.”

On fighting in his United States hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota:

“Minneapolis is my city here in the United States. I’ve made a name for myself in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and Saint Paul. I’m ready to set the city on fire at The Armory once again. The fans are incredible, and I can’t wait to give them another great night of boxing.”