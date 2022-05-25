Former world champion and fan favorite Alfredo “Perro” Angulo (26-8, 21 KOs) returns on June 11 against Fidel Monterrosa Munoz (40-29-1, 32 KOs) at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta. The 39-year-old Angulo, who now resides in Coachella, California via Mexicali, Mexico, wants one more chance against a big-name opponent.
“I feel good. My body is reacting how I expect and I feel really good. This is a short-term notice, but I am very motivated. I feel like I have nothing to lose and I will give it my all,” said Angulo.
“I am used to fighting in bigger arenas, but I have been inactive for two years, and I need this forum to give a good performance to get a bigger opportunity. I want to get a feel for myself, body and reflexes. I do want to end my career with my hand up high. We have a plan. This is a fight to get a better fight.
“It motivates me to keep fighting. Most importantly, I have that dog fight in me, and I want to see if I still have that in me. After the fight, we will make a decision on whether to go on based on this performance.
“I think [Monterrosa] is Colombian and a warrior. He will give me a good fight. It takes me back to when I fought Richard Gutierrez. Colombians are warriors and have a big heart.”
Breaks my heart to see humble fighters like Angulo continue to fight after such brutal beatings…
Tough to watch. Mr. Angulo, you are wrong if you think you have nothing to lose. Unless you don’t value your health and well being. Get out of the damn ring and move on with life.