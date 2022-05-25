Former world champion and fan favorite Alfredo “Perro” Angulo (26-8, 21 KOs) returns on June 11 against Fidel Monterrosa Munoz (40-29-1, 32 KOs) at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta. The 39-year-old Angulo, who now resides in Coachella, California via Mexicali, Mexico, wants one more chance against a big-name opponent.

“I feel good. My body is reacting how I expect and I feel really good. This is a short-term notice, but I am very motivated. I feel like I have nothing to lose and I will give it my all,” said Angulo.

“I am used to fighting in bigger arenas, but I have been inactive for two years, and I need this forum to give a good performance to get a bigger opportunity. I want to get a feel for myself, body and reflexes. I do want to end my career with my hand up high. We have a plan. This is a fight to get a better fight.

“It motivates me to keep fighting. Most importantly, I have that dog fight in me, and I want to see if I still have that in me. After the fight, we will make a decision on whether to go on based on this performance.

“I think [Monterrosa] is Colombian and a warrior. He will give me a good fight. It takes me back to when I fought Richard Gutierrez. Colombians are warriors and have a big heart.”