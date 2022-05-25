May 25, 2022
Boxing News

New opponent for “Koreano” Torres

Diego “Cuchis” Andrade (14-6-2, 1 KO) has replaced injured Irving “Poderoso” Castillo in the June 2nd championship final of the inaugural “WCBS 4-Man Lightweight Tournament” against unbeaten prospect and hometown hero Luis “Koreano” Torres (15-0, 10 KOs) at Palenque de la Expo in Obregón, Sonora, Mexico.

Castillo (12-2, 8 KOs) reportedly suffered a torn bicep during training camp.

The 10-round Torres vs. Andrade main event will also be contested for the vacant WBC Latino lightweight belt. UFC Fightpass will stream the RJJ Promotions card.

Morrell rips Benavidez for "b*tch" comment

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>