Diego “Cuchis” Andrade (14-6-2, 1 KO) has replaced injured Irving “Poderoso” Castillo in the June 2nd championship final of the inaugural “WCBS 4-Man Lightweight Tournament” against unbeaten prospect and hometown hero Luis “Koreano” Torres (15-0, 10 KOs) at Palenque de la Expo in Obregón, Sonora, Mexico.

Castillo (12-2, 8 KOs) reportedly suffered a torn bicep during training camp.

The 10-round Torres vs. Andrade main event will also be contested for the vacant WBC Latino lightweight belt. UFC Fightpass will stream the RJJ Promotions card.