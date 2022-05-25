Undefeated WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr. (6-0, 5 KOs) has responded to David Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) and his comments after his fight with David Lemieux this past Saturday on Showtime. Benavidez referenced Morrell Jr., Caleb Plant and Jermall Charlo as “bitches,” and proclaimed that he would knock everyone out.

“I ain’t no bitch and you’re going to find out,” stated David Morrell Jr. “I’m from Cuba and I’m not afraid to fight you. I’ve beaten bigger and better fighters than you. So right after this fight I got coming up, get your ass ready.”

David Morrell Jr. is scheduled to put his WBA title on the line in a 12-round bout against Kalvin Henderson (15-1-1, 11 KOs) on Showtime June 4th.

“I have business to handle on June 4th against Henderson, a fight I’m taking very seriously,” stated Morrell. “After that, I’m on the hunt for Benavidez’ head. There is no bitch in me, after my fight, I’m gonna make you my bitch. No need to talk no more. I’m gonna show you better than I can tell you…see you soon BITCH!”