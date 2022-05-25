Former WBA heavyweight world champion “Diamond Boy” Mahmoud Charr (32-4, 18 KOs) meets Nikola Milacic (21-2, 14 KOs) in a ten round bout on Saturday night outdoors at Die Bucht in Hamburg, Germany. It will be Charr’s first fight since stopping Christopher Lovejoy 12 months ago. Charr lost his WBA title when he was unable to defend the belt against Trevor Bryan.

A number of other notable heavyweight bouts will also be on the card.

Ali Eren Demirezen (15-1, 12 KOs), coming off his TKO over Gerald Washington on a January 1 PPV, meets 42-year-old former world title challenger Kevin “Kingpin” Johnson (35-18-1, 19 KOs). Christian Hammer (26-9, 16 KOs), coming off a points defeat against world-rated Frank Sanchez, meets journeyman Drazan Janjanin (22-34, 19 KOs), and Michael Wallisch (22-5, 15 KOs), coming off a TKO loss to Murat Gassiev last year, faces Toni Thes (19-11-1, 13 KOs).

Another heavyweight bout featuring unbeaten Victor Faust was canceled after Faust suffered a sparring injury.