The World Boxing Association (WBA), through its Academy, seeks to train and certify many of the participants involved in the sport, especially trainers. Therefore, the WBA Development Program for Trainers, a project that has great expectations, will be launched on August 11th.

This project was born to meet the demand for specialization that is currently required in the field of sports training. The coach is in charge of training the athletes, many times he discovers them and has an influence over them beyond sports; that is why it is so important to have knowledge in different areas to be able to help and guide them.

“The WBA Trainers Course is a way to generate new human resources in our sport, optimize their knowledge and raise their intellectual level,” said Lautaro Moreno, one of the main architects of the project.

For this reason, the program has very important objectives, especially to provide scientific knowledge and skill training to the participants so that they can use them with their athletes. The idea is to strengthen the theoretical learning to ensure that this knowledge is reflected in practice and that the athletes are better protected from the training point of view, and even in terms of health and safety.

The program will be online and it will consist of four modules during a period of one year. The modules will be WBA Amateur Trainer, WBA Elite Amateur Trainer, WBA Professional Trainer and WBA Elite Professional Trainer.

“We have an updated teaching method, different class modes. We will also go over the technical basics in depth. We have the best trainers recognized in both the amateur and professional fields for this long-term project”, said the Argentine WBA Directorate member.

Each module will have 10 classes of 90 minutes each and will deal in an extensive and detailed way with the most important topics related to sports training. Each of these modules will conclude with an exam and different practical works for its approval.

The WBA seeks to develop trainers with high ethical, technical and tactical level, capable of drawing up plans with the correct use of the methodology. The pioneer organization will continue to provide details of the course through its social networks and press releases in the coming days.

WBA Academy

The Academy is a program that uses science and technology for the improvement of boxing. It has courses for trainers/coaches, judges, referees, preparation of boxers in the economic field, and advice to gyms.

Editions

More than 20 face-to-face and online seminars have been held for fighters, trainers, referees, judges, and medical personnel.

Scope

The courses and seminars are endorsed by great institutions such as the Instituto Pedagógico de Caracas. They have been held all over the world, with special mention to those of WBA China, Europe, Brazil and the United States. In each one of them, more than 100 people have been registered.

Benefits

More than 300 trainers, judges, and referees have obtained the academic endorsement according to their experience and knowledge. It has been a way to honor their great work over the years and support them from the scientific and technological point of view for the good of boxing and themselves.

Channels

Several in-person events hosted in Europe, China, Latin America, and the United States have been combined with several online editions that have put technology at the forefront of the project, while managing to circumvent the difficulties of the pandemic.

Competitors

After the creation of the WBA Academy, other projects have been known, such as the WBC University, which was born with similar purposes to those of the pioneer organization’s project.