The MMA debut of two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-division boxing world champion Claressa “GWOAT” Shields will begin tomorrow in Atlantic City. Shields will face jiu-jitsu specialist Brittany Elkin on ESPN2.

Also on the card is another boxer. Middleweight “Cassius” Clay Collard meets Joilton Lutterbach. Collard made some waves last year with three consecutive wins over unbeaten fighters, but he later faltered and lost two straight.