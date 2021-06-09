June 9, 2021
Boxing News

“Monster” Naoya Inoue leaves for Las Vegas

Image001 (2)
Photo: WOWOW TV

By Joe Koizumi

“Monster” Naoya Inoue, unbeaten WBA, IBF bantamweight champion, left Tokyo, Japan for Las Vegas today (Wednesday) in order to defend his belts against IBF mandatory challenger Michael Dasmarinas, a taller southpaw of the Philippines, at the Virgin Hotel on June 19. Naoya confidently said, “I’m in perfect condition, and hope to show my best performance to the world.” He was accompanied by his father/trainer Shingo, brother and ex-WBC interim titlist Takuma and cousin/ex-national champ Koki. Bon voyage.

Image002 (11)
Photo: WOWOW TV
Yarde returns with new trainer

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: