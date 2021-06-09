By Joe Koizumi

“Monster” Naoya Inoue, unbeaten WBA, IBF bantamweight champion, left Tokyo, Japan for Las Vegas today (Wednesday) in order to defend his belts against IBF mandatory challenger Michael Dasmarinas, a taller southpaw of the Philippines, at the Virgin Hotel on June 19. Naoya confidently said, “I’m in perfect condition, and hope to show my best performance to the world.” He was accompanied by his father/trainer Shingo, brother and ex-WBC interim titlist Takuma and cousin/ex-national champ Koki. Bon voyage.