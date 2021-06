Weights from Mexico Manuel Gallegos 169 vs. Kevin Newman 168.7

Alan Solis 127 vs. Pablo Robles 127.2

Luis Torres 135.1 vs. Diego Eligio 134.9

Ricardo Bracamontes 131.2 vs. Nazario Castro 130.2 Venue: Benito Juarez Auditorium, Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico

Promoter: RJJ Boxing

TV: UFC Fightpass Former double South African champ dies at 77 WBA trainers course starts August 11

