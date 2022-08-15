The World Boxing Association (WBA) will hold its Centennial Convention from December 11 through 14 at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida. The event will mark the celebration of 100 years of existence of boxing’s pioneer organization.

“Caribe Royale Hotel is proud to welcome the World Boxing Association to Orlando, Florida for their Annual Convention in December, 2022. We are looking forward to hosting Gilberto Jesus Mendoza and the entire team of professionals at the WBA. The entire team at Caribe Royale is looking forward to hosting visitors from around the world as part of this Centennial Celebration of the WBA,” Caribe Royale announced.

The WBA has had to postpone its convention for different reasons since 2019, when the 99th was held in Fuzhou, China. Now the United States has been chosen because it was the country where the organization was born, in addition to the fact that the relocation of its offices to North America has begun.

The guests and activities will be announced as the months go by while the WBA works to have one of the most productive and differential conventions ever seen in the sport.