Former world champions Omar “Panterita” Figueroa Jr. (28-2-1, 19 KOs) and Sergey Lipinets (16-2-1, 12 KOs) have commented on their hastily arranged WBC super lightweight title eliminator on Showtime this Saturday. Lipinets, who was already scheduled to appear in an off-TV bout on the undercard, was elevated as a replacement for Adrien Broner in the main event following the sudden pullout of Broner due to mental health issues.
Omar Figueroa Jr: “This is going to be a great fight against Lipinets and I hope he’s ready for what I’m bringing. I’ve made changes in my life and I’m excited to see the kind of fighter that I am now. I’m going to show what I can do now that I have a clear head and a clear path ahead of me. With the opponent change, I’m even more ready to take all the frustrations and anger that have built up in camp and bring it into the ring on Saturday and come out victorious.”
Sergey Lipinets: “We’ve actually been in camp for almost three months getting ready for whoever they put in front of me. We’ve been training with no particular opponent in mind. There have been a few different guys that have said they wanted to fight me. So, we’ve been sparring with and preparing for all types of styles. And now we get this great news that I get to fight Figueroa this Saturday. I can’t wait to show everyone that I’m still a force to be reckoned with at 140 pounds.”
Not a bad fight instead, a war its what will happen
On cue, Broner was not able to make weight.
If Lipinets has actually been in camp that long and Figueroa’s mind is right, this is an all action fight.
I agree. I was leaning towards Broner but I have to admit….I can envision a scenario where he gets outworked by Fig. IMO Fig is tailor made for a prime Broner but we have not seen a prime Broner in sometime. Lipinets always comes to fight. It is very possible that Fig is in more trouble now. I think it will be a good one!
I thought it would depend on which Figueroa showed up as to how he did against Broner. He could’ve outhustled him or he could have gotten picked apart by him. It may not even matter against Lipinets; even if he is on his game, it may not be enough in this one. Maybe less intriguing behind the scenes, but should be way better to watch.
that’s a better fight then then Tomato can Lipinets was going to fight, I hope he has enough stamina for 12 rounds though as opposed to the 8 he was going to fight 🙂