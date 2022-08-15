Former world champions Omar “Panterita” Figueroa Jr. (28-2-1, 19 KOs) and Sergey Lipinets (16-2-1, 12 KOs) have commented on their hastily arranged WBC super lightweight title eliminator on Showtime this Saturday. Lipinets, who was already scheduled to appear in an off-TV bout on the undercard, was elevated as a replacement for Adrien Broner in the main event following the sudden pullout of Broner due to mental health issues.

Omar Figueroa Jr: “This is going to be a great fight against Lipinets and I hope he’s ready for what I’m bringing. I’ve made changes in my life and I’m excited to see the kind of fighter that I am now. I’m going to show what I can do now that I have a clear head and a clear path ahead of me. With the opponent change, I’m even more ready to take all the frustrations and anger that have built up in camp and bring it into the ring on Saturday and come out victorious.”

Sergey Lipinets: “We’ve actually been in camp for almost three months getting ready for whoever they put in front of me. We’ve been training with no particular opponent in mind. There have been a few different guys that have said they wanted to fight me. So, we’ve been sparring with and preparing for all types of styles. And now we get this great news that I get to fight Figueroa this Saturday. I can’t wait to show everyone that I’m still a force to be reckoned with at 140 pounds.”