The World Boxing Council has announced that it has been in communications with Tyson Fury and his promoters regarding his status as WBC heavyweight champion. The organization has set Friday, August 26th as the final day to receive official written confirmation from them. No further comments from the WBC regarding Fury will be made until then.
Supposedly Wilder is fighting Helenius in October. I wonder if they make that fight for the vacant belt if Fury does vacate since, somehow, Wilder is still the WBC’s top ranked contender.