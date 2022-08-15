“I’ve watched a lot of people die playing with their boxing career and that is something I won’t do. Just pray for me” – Adrien Broner

Four-division world champion Adrien Broner has pulled out of Saturday’s clash against Omar Figueroa citing mental health issues.

Figueroa will now face Sergey Lipinets in a 12-round WBC super lightweight title eliminator headlining live on Showtime this Saturday from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Adrien Broner: “Man, I’m going [through] a lot at this moment in my life, but I ain’t gonna give up. I set some more goals and I finish what I started but sorry to say this, but I’m not fighting August 20.

“Sorry to all my fans but mental health is real and I’m not about to play inside the ring. I’ve watched a lot of people die playing with their boxing career and that is something I won’t do. Just pray for me. I love the sport of boxing too much to not give my all and I feel like I came up short before because my mind wasn’t 100% there and I’ll be damned if I make that mistake again.

“I need to make some changes for the better instead of worrying about other peoples’ feelings and pleasing them when in all reality I have nothing to prove to nobody. I’m a four-time world champion in four different weight classes and if I never lace up a pair of gloves again, I feel like it’s safe to say I will be inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame. So, I have to step back and overcome this obstacle before I go put my life on the line inside the square circle again. I know I’m far from being finished with the sport. See y’all soon.’’

The Showtime Championship Boxing telecast will also feature top 140-pounders Alberto Puello and Batyr Akhmedov squaring off for the vacant WBA super lightweight world championship in the co-main event and WBA super featherweight world champion Roger Gutierrez defending his title against unbeaten Hector Garcia. In the telecast opener, Brandun Lee will take on Will Madera in a 10-round super lightweight opener.

Additionally, Showtime Sports will offer live streaming coverage of unbeaten Cuban heavyweight standout Lenier Peró battling Joel Caudle in an eight-round bout and undefeated middleweight Fiodor Czerkaszyn taking on Gilbert Venegas Jr. in an eight-round duel via the Showtime Sports YouTube channel and Showtime Boxing Facebook page prior to the start of the televised quadrupleheader.