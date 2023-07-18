The World Boxing Association’s World Title Reduction Plan has made significant progress toward having a single champion in each division. 12 of the 17 weight categories currently have a sole ruler and the others are moving forward to achieving the goal set by President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza and the Championships Committee.

At minimumweight, the WBA has made several attempts to achieve a single champion between Thamanoon Niyomtrong and Erick Rosa. A purse bid will be held on July 21 to make the fight before the end of the year.

At heavyweight, Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois will fight on August 26, the winner will be the only WBA champion the division of the pioneer organization.

Other weight categories that remain to be resolved are as follows:

At welterweight, progress was paused due to the suspension of the fight between Vergil Ortiz and Eimantas Stanionis, however, it is expected that the Lithuanian can face the winner of Spence-Crawford in the near future to define the division.

At super middleweight, Canelo Alvarez is facing Jermell Charlo next, while confirmation is expected for David Morrell to make a voluntary defense of his belt.

Finally, the committee is working and waiting to make a decision at lightweight, which has Devin Haney as super champion and Gervonta Davis as champion.