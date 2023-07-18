The World Boxing Association’s World Title Reduction Plan has made significant progress toward having a single champion in each division. 12 of the 17 weight categories currently have a sole ruler and the others are moving forward to achieving the goal set by President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza and the Championships Committee.
At minimumweight, the WBA has made several attempts to achieve a single champion between Thamanoon Niyomtrong and Erick Rosa. A purse bid will be held on July 21 to make the fight before the end of the year.
At heavyweight, Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois will fight on August 26, the winner will be the only WBA champion the division of the pioneer organization.
Other weight categories that remain to be resolved are as follows:
At welterweight, progress was paused due to the suspension of the fight between Vergil Ortiz and Eimantas Stanionis, however, it is expected that the Lithuanian can face the winner of Spence-Crawford in the near future to define the division.
At super middleweight, Canelo Alvarez is facing Jermell Charlo next, while confirmation is expected for David Morrell to make a voluntary defense of his belt.
Finally, the committee is working and waiting to make a decision at lightweight, which has Devin Haney as super champion and Gervonta Davis as champion.
This is like trashing every room in your house, then patting yourself on the back as you clean it up.
Over a series of several years.
Fans-Just make Morrell and Davis mandatories
WBA-UPS!! we can’t, Canelo vs Charlo is a load of money that we aren’t gonna waste and Haney doesn’t want a part of Davis, so we better leave that alone
Ty is right. And WBA holding on to the popular divisions for more dough, at least HW can get cleared up in one more mth. They are happy to ride out another 2-3 years for 168, 147 and 135 tho.
When all is said and done WBA will have had about 20 years of thievery and confusion amongst dedicated boxing fans and curious casual observers. It is sad how many people may have stopped watching the sport due to being turned off by this and other antics. Intangible but significant how the mult belts backfire the sports growth.
Shortly put: parents teach kids a valuable lesson the WBA never learned: Don’t just talk about it- DO IT!
Need organization reductions down to zero.
Anyone stupid enough to believe a single word by these 3rd World sanctioning bodies should be required to submit to mandatory testing for pugilistic dementia.