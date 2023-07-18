WBC #2 ranked super welterweight Serhii ‘El Flaco’ Bohachuk (22-1, 22 KOs) is hoping the logjam atop the 154lb division breaks free in the near future. In the meantime, he will fight former world title challenger Patrick Allotey (42-4, 32 KOs) this Saturday at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez, CA and broadcast globally on UFC Fightpass.

“I’m ready now for a world title fight but if one is not available it’s important for me to stay busy. This is my third fight in the last nine months and I’m very grateful to my promoter Tom Loeffler and UFC FIGHT PASS for these fights. When the time comes to fight for a world title, I’ll be more than ready.”

“I’m aware that all of my victories have come by stoppage, I put a lot of pressure on my opponents and know how much the fans love knockouts.”

“Coach Manny (Robles) and I have had a great training camp in preparation for this fight. I know Patrick Allotey very well from watching his fights and look forward to a great challenge.”