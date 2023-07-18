By Miguel Maravilla

Undefeated super flyweight Daniel “Chucky” Barrera (2-0-1, 2 KOs) of Los Angeles is back in action this Saturday night, July 22, as he will be featured on 360 Promotions Hollywood Fight Nights event at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez, California live on UFC Fight Pass.

“This is a good opportunity, and I am super excited to be fighting a six rounder and on UFC Fight Pass. I can’t wait,” Barrera told FightNews.com®.

Chucky is coming off a first-round knockout of Victor Martin early this year as he looks to get back in action.

“I have been pushing myself more physically and mentally. This was a good win for me, especially because my performance the fight before, I wasn’t happy with it,” Barrera said.

In preparation for this fight, Barrera has trained the War Zone Boxing Gym in Upland, California and resumed preparations in Fort Mojave, Arizona.

“Camp is going great. I feel good. I want to get in that ring. ASAP. Everything in camp is the same and my sparring has been great,” Barrera on his training. “We are training really hard for July 22nd to give you a great show,” Barrera added.

Having served as a sparring partner to former world champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez, Barrera has learned from his experience with the Nicaraguan great. Coming into this fight, Barrera takes his experience with the champ into the ring and looks to shine.

“Sparring him was different. He was very champion like. You learn and take little things that he does. Basically, it was a learning experience,” Barrera on sparring Chocolatito.

Signed by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions, Barrera is one of many young talents to recently come out of Southern California. Chucky hopes to make a splash in the always exciting super flyweight division. Loeffler, promoted one of the hottest cards in lower weight classes with the Super Fly series which featured world champions Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez, Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada, Sor Rungvisai, and Carlos Cuadras. The 22-year-old hopes to make the headlines as he gets his first big stage this Saturday night.

“Remember my name Daniel “Chucky” Barrera,”

