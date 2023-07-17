Former world champion Emmanuel “Manny” Rodriguez (21-2, 13 KOs) will take on streaking contender Melvin “Melo” Lopez (29-1, 19 KOs) for the vacant IBF bantamweight title (formerly held by Naoya Inoue) headlining action live on Showtime on August 12 from The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Maryland. The telecast will also see undefeated super lightweight Gary Antuanne Russell (16-0, 16 KOs) taking on fellow unbeaten Kent Cruz (16-0-3, 10 KOs) in the 10-round co-main event, plus welterweight Travon Marshall (8-0, 7 KOs) duels unbeaten two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre (5-0-1, 4 KOs) in the 10-round welterweight telecast opener.

August 12 will be a busy day with AJ vs. Whyte, and Navarrete vs. Valdez on separate telecasts.