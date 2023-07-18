WBC/WBA/IBF welterweight champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. previewed his July 29 PPV superfight against WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford on “The Pivot Podcast.” Here’s some of what he had to say.

On the pre-fight build-up…

“The press conference gets you more pumped up because you see each other face to face. My trainer’s talking, his trainer’s talking, we’re saying stuff to get each other ticked off. That gets us ready to go.”

On who is the A-side…

“I’m the guy for sure, but he didn’t wanna believe that I was the A-side. When you talk about putting butts in the seats, I’m him. He didn’t wanna believe that. His accolades are cool, but take them to the bank and see what you get for them. He didn’t wanna understand that.”

On how the fight came together…

“The first time we Facetimed, it was mostly feeling each other out. Just talking about family and life and different things. We only talked about the fight for like five or 10 minutes. The next time we were on Facetime he started telling me what he was concerned about and what he wanted. It made sense to me…I feel like I really got this fight made, because there were things he was asking for that my team thought I wouldn’t do. We’re talking about percentages and stuff like that. But I was like yeah, give him that. This is the fight I wanted. Period. I can’t leave this division without fighting him. This is one of the legendary fights.”

On what this fight means…

“We bring greatness out of each other. That’s just what it is. If I truly feel like someone isn’t on my level, I’m super dismissive of that person…With Crawford, there’s more excitement. He’s bringing something. When you talk about two fighters and their mentalities and how they are, our mentalities are to kill. I just feel like we’re meant to clash. I wasn’t gonna let this fight go away because of ego or pride.

“I hope this fight lights a fire in other people to make these big fights happen. And I want the public to buy the pay-per-view so that it shows fighters that there is reward in taking risks. With fan support, you’re gonna get more big fights. If the numbers are right, these fights will get made.”

On his mindset…

“I feel like I’m an apex predator. I could be in my locker room on fight night with my opponent, chilling and playing dominos, but they say it’s fight time and we get in that ring, I don’t know you. I’m coming to decapitate you. I don’t know where it comes from. It’s an ‘it factor’ that makes some people great, some good and some okay. Not everyone has the same instinct as Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao, Mike Tyson or Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier…You could be my best friend, but when we’re in the ring, it doesn’t matter.”

On breaking down an opponent…

“When you’re breaking someone down, there’s a point where you’ll just see a certain look on their face in the middle of a round that lets you know. That’s even more satisfying than knocking someone down. If you punish someone and keep beating on them, it gets to a point where they might not come back into the ring the same.”

On the car crash…

“I feel like everything that happened to me outside of the ring made me more satisfied with what I do have. I can still do what I love…I got to the point where I had really forgotten what I was doing it for. I forgot that I was doing it for my kids and my mom and my dad. I got caught up in “the lifestyle”. I got a knock on my door, because that car crash was a warning. I had to lock in and that’s what I’ve been doing ever since…It’s about staying focused and doing it right. I have to leave no regrets.”

On how he’ll win the fight…

“I just have to be myself and listen to my coach. A lot of guys when they get into big fights, they get out of character. They want to show a different style. But I’m gonna do what I’ve been doing. Nobody has stopped it yet. If I have to step to him, you know I’m gonna step to him. I’m ready to do whatever it takes to win. I feel like he’s gonna wilt to me. I’m gonna be in his face 24/7. He’s a predator too, but I’m different. I’m a bigger predator.”