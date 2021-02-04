The World Boxing Association (WBA) named Jamal James as its welterweight champion after enforcing the rules and considering his boxing record. Through a resolution of the WBA Championships Committee, the body made the decision regarding James. The American won the interim title on August 8, 2020 by defeating Thomas Dulorme by unanimous decision, in Los Angeles, California.

James will now have to fulfill a mandatory commitment vs Radzhab Butaev in his next fight. Both parties have 30 days to negotiate the terms of the fight. Should a Purse Bid be necessary, it will be done under WBA rules, and the split will be 75% to the champion and 25% to the challenger.

Rule C.28 states that the President and the Championships Committee may elevate an interim champion to champion at their discretion. The WBA considers James’ outstanding record as a favorable reason to elevate him.